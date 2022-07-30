English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy

    Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.

    Reuters
    July 30, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting that a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.

    Zuckerberg, responding to an employee question at a company-wide meeting on Thursday, said he had hired too aggressively and failed to account for the possibility of an economic downturn, according to a person who heard the remarks.

    The employee had asked about mistakes Zuckerberg had made, the person said.

    Meta declined to comment.

    The comments were more pointed than those Zuckerberg had delivered during an investor call the prior day, after Facebook-owner Meta recorded its first ever quarterly drop in revenue and forecast another fall to come in the third quarter. read more

    Close

    Related stories

    On the investor call, Zuckerberg said he believed the economy was entering a downturn that would have a "broad impact" on the digital advertising business.

    "It's always hard to predict how deep or how long these cycles will be, but I'd say that the situation seems worse than it did a quarter ago," he said.

    He told investors the company planned to "steadily reduce headcount growth" over the next year.

    At the company meeting on Thursday, another employee asked Zuckerberg if senior managers at Meta had been "coasting," referencing an ongoing debate over the term since an executive this month told managers to "move to exit" any employees who were "coasting" or performing poorly.

    Zuckerberg responded by discussing Meta's performance reviews generally, according to the person who heard him speak, as well as another briefed on the response.

    The employee who raised the question then took to the comments section of an internal discussion board, writing that in his view Zuckerberg had not answered his question.

    The exchanges come as Zuckerberg is battling intensifying morale issues at Meta, on top of economic woes and business challenges from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and ByteDance's TikTok.

    At a tense company-wide meeting last month, Zuckerberg told employees he expected them to work with more "intensity," as he cut hiring targets and cranked up performance standards that were relaxed during the pandemic. read more

    Meta staffers, who like many tech employees are paid partly in stock units, saw their compensation effectively slashed this year as the stock price tumbled on news of stalling growth.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Mark Zuckerberg
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 09:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.