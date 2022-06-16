 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Meta, Google, Twitter pledge to better fight fake news or risk fines

Reuters
Jun 16, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

Under an amended EU code of practise, Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter, and Microsoft committed on Thursday to take a firmer stance against disinformation, including deep fakes and fake accounts, or face large fines.

Source: Reuters

Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft on Thursday agreed to take a tougher line against disinformation including deep fakes and fake accounts under an updated EU code of practice or face hefty fines.

More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have signed up to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.

The signatories agree to do more to tackle deepfakes, fake accounts and political advertising while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6% of a company's global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The companies have six months to comply with pledges, with a progress report due at the beginning of 2023.

 

TAGS: #Companies #European Union #Facebook #Meta #Technology #world
first published: Jun 16, 2022 04:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.