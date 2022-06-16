English
    Meta, Google, Twitter pledge to better fight fake news or risk fines

    Under an amended EU code of practise, Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter, and Microsoft committed on Thursday to take a firmer stance against disinformation, including deep fakes and fake accounts, or face large fines.

    June 16, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft on Thursday agreed to take a tougher line against disinformation including deep fakes and fake accounts under an updated EU code of practice or face hefty fines.

    More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have signed up to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.

    The signatories agree to do more to tackle deepfakes, fake accounts and political advertising while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6% of a company's global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.

    The companies have six months to comply with pledges, with a progress report due at the beginning of 2023.

     
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 04:47 pm
