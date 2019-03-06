App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes Benz 'cautiously optimistic' on growth in election year

The company, which completed 25 years of operations in India, has dealer outlets of around 95 across 47 cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz on March 6 said that it is "cautiously optimistic" about growth prospects in 2019 since it is an election year.

"This is an election year. So, we are cautiously optimistic about growth in the first half as people are deferring purchases. We expect that there will growth in the second half," MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz India Martin Schwenk said.

Schwenk said that the company sold 15,538 units in 2018 and expects to hold on to its leadership position in the luxury car segment in India with a market share of close to 40 percent.

As of now, the company has 24 models which are being sold in India, of which nine are produced at its Pune plant.

The company has invested Rs 2,200 crore in the Pune facility so far.

Schwenk said India is a big market for Mercedes Benz and the focus would be on Tier II and III cities of the country.

Schwenk said the company would launch more than 10 models in 2019.

He said the sedan and SUV segments would see some 'movements' which would help the company in maintaining market leadership.

According to Schwenk, the size of the luxury car segment is around 40,000 units per annum.

He added that the market for Mercedes Benz in West Bengal and the east is around 50 percent, which is almost at par nationally.

The company, which completed 25 years of operations in India, has dealer outlets of around 95 across 47 cities.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mercedes-Benz

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Aren't You Ashamed of Doing Politics Over Jawans' Dead Bodies? Mamata ...

Sporting Chance: Sania Mirza's Sister to Tie Knot with Mohd Azharuddin ...

COA Set to Refer Pandya-Rahul Matter to New Ombudsman

After Backlash, Vijayan Govt Puts on Hold Draft Bill Regulating Church ...

Grihalakshmi The Awakening: Documentation of Ancient Meditation Techni ...

EXCLUSIVE | The New Day Opens Up on Their Formation, Relationship With ...

Rupee Rises for 2nd Day; Up 21 Paise to 70.28 vs USD on Easing Crude P ...

F1 Faces Pressure Over Rights Ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

‘Stolen Rafale Files’ in Public Domain, Can't Be Untouchable: SC T ...

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.