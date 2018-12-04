MERC sends notice to Adani Electricity on spike in power bills

Taking cognisance of the media reports about the consumers complaints on sudden tariff hikes in the city, state electricity regulator MERC has slapped a notice to Adani Electricity seeking explanation from the firm.

In its notice, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) said that it has been observed that there have been media reports about consumer agitating against the unduly excessive electricity bills received by them.

Further, there are complaints about issuance of electricity bills based on average energy consumption instead of actual metering.

"The commission has taken serious note of these reports highlighting consumer grievances with respect to surge in their electricity bills which is not commensurate with the marginal hike in the tariff approved by the commission," MERC executive director Rajendra Ambekar said in the letter to the company.

The commission has sought explanation from the company within 24 hours, detailing facts of the matter and the steps taken by it to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by Adani, its spokesperson said, "We have received the communication from Hon'ble MERC and shall be making our submissions as per the direction of the commission."

In an order dated September 12, MERC had revised the tariff applicable in the area of Adani Electricity Mumbai (distribution business) with effect from September 1.

Average tariff increase approved in the order for FY19 is around 0.24 per cent, the regulator said in its letter.

Adani Electricity, in a statement, had earlier justified higher bills for October and November saying that the city witnesses a change in climate during this period, resulting in a change in patterns of electricity consumption.

It had also said that its rates were as per the tariff determined by MERC.