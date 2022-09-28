Mental healthcare start-up Lissun raises $1 million in pre-seed round from IvyCap ventures

Lissun, a start-up for mental and emotional healthcare, has announced close of their one million dollar Pre seed fundraise round.

“This model has enabled impressive growth in all aspects of the brand. And with this round, it is established that the concept and model have also gained investors' trust. We are glad that with the right mentorship from the investors, we will be able to accelerate our pace towards achieving our ambition of solving mental health at scale in India and beyond,” said Krishna Veer Singh, Co-Founder, Lissun.

Started by two senior executives, Dr. Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, the start-up aims to solve mental health at scale by providing full-stack solutions.

The mental health start-up currently has a presence in 17 cities of India and it provides contextual solutions for six healthcare categories.

The founders said company will use the freshly raised investment to strengthen the product's technology backbone and develop it further to provide a seamless experience. The plan is to expand operation in 25 cities and five new therapeutic areas.

“Lissun serves the mental health space proactively by associating with healthcare partners and medical practitioners from across the field and reaching the unaware," said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures.

The round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, along with marquee angel investors like Gaurav Munjal (Co-Founder and CEO at Unacademy), Harsh Jain (COO, Groww) among others.