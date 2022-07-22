Mensa Brands eyes building $100-mn brands in the ethnic fashion category

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

E-commerce roll-up firm Mensa Brands has set its sights on the Rs 1.5-lakh-crore ethnic wear and accessories segment. The company has acquired four direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands — Karagiri, Anubhutee, Ishin, and Priyaasi — in the category in the last one year, and now plans to scale it up to be a $300-million business in the next five years, the company’s founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan told Moneycontrol.

“We have four interesting brands in the ethnic cluster. Currently, we are at a $50-million run rate, and in five years we hope to be a $300-million business. So, we hope to grow by six times in the four-five-year timeframe,” he said.

These brands contribute about 20 percent of Mensa Brands’ run rate currently.

Of late, several retailers, even in the offline segment, have made a beeline for the ethnic wear segment. Reliance Retail, last year, announced the launch of its ethnic wear brand Avantra. The company will be launching a chain of stores under the brand, the first of which will soon come up in Bengaluru. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has acquired a majority stake in designer label Sabyasachi and 33 percent stake in another designer label Tarun Tahiliani.

According to market estimates, the market for ethnic, men’s and women’s wear is valued at about Rs 1.5-lakh-crore. Experts say that about 88 percent of the ethnic wear market is unorganised in India. The organised market, hence, is valued at Rs 17,000-18,000 crore. In the organised segment, about 40 percent of the market belongs to brands in the value segment, 30 percent is commanded by premium brands, and 30 percent by luxury brands.

Building the category

Mensa Brands has acquired its ethnic brands to cater to different needs and price segments in the category. For instance, Karagiri, which makes sarees, and premium sarees, has an average selling price (ASP) of Rs 6,000, while Anubhutee sells day-to-day salwar kameez, kurtas at an ASP of Rs 1,000. Ishin, which does festive wear — primarily lehengas and heavy salwar kameez — has an ASP of Rs 2,500. Priyaasi is a costume jewellery brand.

Since onboarding these brands, the company has scaled them up by making them available on different marketplaces, launching new products and backing them up with better technology solutions.

“Most of these brands were acquired in July-August last year and they have doubled in size since then,” said Narayanan, who is also former CEO of vertical fashion marketplace Myntra.

“We have enabled tech-led growth hacking. So, for example, we make sure that these brands feature prominently or are ranked top in search results at various marketplaces,” he added.

The company has also launched a contemporary range of jewellery under Priyaasi, which used to cater to the traditional wear segment.

Mensa Brands aspires at least two of these brands to be $80-$100-million businesses in the next two years.

Offline and offshore expansion

The company is also looking at taking these brands beyond the online channel and introducing them to overseas markets. Under this strategy, it has already started selling Ishin offline.

“These brands will be primarily online, but also an offline presence as we build them out as brands,” said Narayanan.

Mensa Brands has already started exports of some of the brands. Karagiri, for example, exports its products and sells in North America.

Similarly, it is planning to launch Priyaasi in the UAE. Amazon, said Narayanan, plans to introduce Ishin in multiple global geographies.

Going forward, the company plans to acquire more brands in the category.

“We don't do competing brands. Even if you look at our current portfolio, they all serve very different segments. But yes, we are open to more ethnic wear acquisitions. They should serve a different consumer need as compared to our current brands,” said the founder.

The company is looking for brands with turnover of Rs 20-150 crore and in segments like ethnic wear for children, and day-to-day wear sarees, for new acquisitions.