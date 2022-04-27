Meet Arvind Uppal, the new chairman of Eureka Forbes

The Eureka Forbes board has selected Arvind Uppal as the chairman with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 26.

The development comes after the new owner Lunolux Ltd took control of the vacuum cleaner and water purifier major. Uppal was a nominee of Lunolux on the Eureka Forbes board.

Lunolux is a special purpose vehicle incorporated by AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Ltd, which operates as the investment hub for Asia for all the funds managed by Advent International. In September 2021, Advent International signed a deal to buy a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd, the consumer durable flagship of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, for Rs 4,400 crore.

Who is Arvind Uppal?

Arvind Uppal has more than 31 years of experience in the consumer industry across many countries. "Arvind has been recognised as an astute strategist, with a proven track record of having turned around businesses, in both the durables and non-durables, across many countries," reads his profile on AkzoNobel, the company where he served as an independent director.

Uppal is currently the non-executive chairman of Whirlpool of India Ltd, where he also served as President and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific for 12 years. Arvind helped Whirlpool refine its businesses, brand, and product positions in India and other markets.

Prior to his stint at Whirlpool, Uppal worked with Nestle for over 18 years in India, Switzerland, China, and Southeast Asia. During his term, Uppal worked on the Maggi brand and was responsible for its launch and success across these regions.

Uppal is also a director on the boards of Gulf Oil Lubricants, Tuscan Ventures, a private equity company.

A chemical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and a Master's in Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi, Uppal has also attended a programme for executive development at IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.