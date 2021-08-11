MARKET NEWS

English
MediaTek announces 6nm Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 SoCs 120Hz Display support, 5G

The new Dimensity chips are designed to power upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 06:50 PM IST

MediaTek recently announced two new 5G chipsets in its Dimensity series. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 are built on TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process. The new Dimensity chips are designed to power upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 920

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 features a set of Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.5GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The octa-core chipset also packs an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 920 offers up to 9 percent faster gaming than the Dimensity 900. The new chip also supports LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM standards and UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storage standards.

The Dimensity 920 supports a single 108 MP camera or two 20 MP sensors. It also supports 4K HDR recording and can encode video in H.264, H.265/ HEVC formats. The chip also supports FHD+ (2,560x1,080 pixels) displays at up to 120Hz. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NavIC, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.

MediaTek Dimensity 810

MediaTek1

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC features a set of older Cortex-A76 powerful CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and a set of Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chip only supports LPDDR4x RAM standards and UFS 2.2 storage. The chip supports a 64 MP camera sensor or two 16 MP camera sensors. Display support and connectivity options are more or less the same as that on the Dimensity 920
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones
first published: Aug 11, 2021 06:50 pm

