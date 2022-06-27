 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
McDonald's veteran Borden named finance chief in executive shake-up

Reuters
Jun 27, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

Kevin Ozan, who will leave the fast food company in the middle of 2023, will be replaced as financial chief by Ian Borden, a seasoned corporate employee and president of McDonald's worldwide operations.

McDonald's Corp on Monday named company veteran and president of its international business, Ian Borden, as finance chief, succeeding incumbent Kevin Ozan, who will retire from the burger chain in mid-2023.

Borden, who has been with the company for 30 years, will take charge on Sept. 1, while Ozan, who has been CFO since 2015, will move on to lead the company's strategic initiatives until his retirement.

Borden has previously overseen McDonald's businesses in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and was also managing director of McDonald's Ukraine.

The company said its global chief supply chain officer Francesca DeBiase will retire in August and be replaced by North America supply chain head Marion Gross.

The shake up of the top management by Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski, who took over the reins of the world's largest burger chain in 2019, comes as the company battles surging costs and the threat of customers cutting back on orders due to inflation.

Chief Global Impact Officer  Katie Fallon, who leads its environmental, social, and governance, will also leave the company next month, McDonald's said.

