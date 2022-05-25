GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Companies
#MCAtDavos: No funding freeze for good startups: Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad
Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Moneycontrol in conversation with Ronnie Screwvala on startup funding freeze, excessive capital in the ed-tech space, and why India is at the cusp of a reskilling revolution. Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#Ronnie Screwvala
#UpGrad
#video
first published: May 25, 2022 12:05 pm
