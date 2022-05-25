 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

#MCAtDavos: No funding freeze for good startups: Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Moneycontrol in conversation with Ronnie Screwvala on startup funding freeze, excessive capital in the ed-tech space, and why India is at the cusp of a reskilling revolution. Watch the video for more.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #Ronnie Screwvala #UpGrad #video
first published: May 25, 2022 12:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.