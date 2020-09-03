MCA to inspect Yes Bank’s books in first investigation against the bank in Rs 5,050-crore scam

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has decided to inspect the books of Yes Bank in the Rs 5,050-crore fraudulent deals case. The MCA will submit its report in three months.

Yes Bank did not respond to an email from Moneycontrol.

This move is significant in many ways: one, this is for the first time an investigation against Yes Bank itself is being initiated, though its founders are under the scanner of various probe agencies. Two, normally, the books of banks are inspected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and not by the MCA.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol: “The MCA has ordered the inspection after many investor complaints of wrongdoing on the corporate governance front. MCA is inspecting Yes Bank under Section of 206 (5) of the Companies Act.”

The Section reads: “Without prejudice to the foregoing provisions of this section, the Central Government may, if it is satisfied that the circumstances so warrant, direct inspection of books and papers of a company by an inspector appointed by it for the purpose”.

ED, CBI cases

Though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating the scam, their probe is centred against the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor, his family and associates.

The two agencies have registered two cases against Kapoor and his family.

“It is unusual for the MCA to inspect the books of the bank. As banks come under the RBI, MCA avoids inspection of banks’ books. This is the first such case in the recent past when MCA is so doing,” a source told Moneycontrol.

The ED has filed two chargesheets. In the first, it has named eight entities, and Kapoor's family. In the second, it named 19 entities, including the related companies of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The CBI’s first chargesheet in the case was not taken cognisance of by the court as the agency did not take the approval of the RBI to prosecute Kapoor. However, the CBI later pointed out that RBI’s approval was not required in this case, and an approval by Yes Bank will do. Now, the CBI is seeking Yes Bank’s approval and it will file a chargesheet again.

SFIO role

The MCA has already completed a preliminary inquiry and its Western Regional Director’s office will now inspect the books of Yes Bank.

In cases where multiple agencies are involved, there is a high chance that the case may be transferred to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Cases relating to Jet Airways, IL&FS, CG Power, Gitanjali Gems, Vijay Mallya are examples.

SFIO has more powers and skilled officers. But the Corporate Affairs Minister holds the discretionary power to approve an SFIO investigation.

What is the case?

According to the prosecution, Kapoor, his family members and the other accused made fraudulent deals and laundered proceeds, estimated to be worth Rs 5,050 crore.

Members of the Kapoor family or family-owned entities allegedly received Rs 600 crore in kickbacks in lieu of extending loans through Yes Bank, which later turned into non-performing assets. The amount was allegedly utilised to procure more properties.

In July, the ED provisionally attached properties belonging to Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers, worth Rs 2,400 crore.

Kapoor’s attached properties are located in South Mumbai, 40 Amrit Shergill Marg in Delhi, London and New York. Wadhawan’s properties are in Mumbai, Pune, Australia and London.