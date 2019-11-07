App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCA orders SFIO probe into CG Power: Sources

The MCA ordered an SFIO probe on the recommendations of the Western Regional Director of the MCA, which, in its report on CG Power submitted last month, found diversion of funds.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe in CG Power, and a dozen of its companies, sources have told Moneycontrol.

The MCA ordered an SFIO probe on the recommendations of the Western Regional Director of the MCA, which, in its report on CG Power submitted last month, found instances of diversion of funds.

CG Power has been under the spotlight after a whistleblower letter accused the company's management of misstating its numbers.

Close

After the letter was disclosed, the company restated its FY18 numbers, with its consolidated receivables balances from various subsidiaries, promoter affiliated companies and connected parties jumping from Rs 131 crore to Rs 2,657 crore. Advances to related and unrelated parties of the company may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore, as on March 31, 2018.

related news

Following the restatement, CG Power's lenders converted their debt into equity, taking control of management, led by PE firm KKR.

The new management also ordered a forensic audit and asked company chairman Gautam Thapar, and other key management professionals including the CFO, to resign from their posts of chairman.

Thapar has denied allegations of misappropriation of funds.

CG Power did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries for this story.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #CG Power #Gautam Thapar #MCA #SFIO

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.