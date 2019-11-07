MCA orders SFIO probe into CG Power: Sources

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe in CG Power, and a dozen of its companies, sources have told Moneycontrol.

The MCA ordered an SFIO probe on the recommendations of the Western Regional Director of the MCA, which, in its report on CG Power submitted last month, found instances of diversion of funds.

CG Power has been under the spotlight after a whistleblower letter accused the company's management of misstating its numbers.

After the letter was disclosed, the company restated its FY18 numbers, with its consolidated receivables balances from various subsidiaries, promoter affiliated companies and connected parties jumping from Rs 131 crore to Rs 2,657 crore. Advances to related and unrelated parties of the company may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore, as on March 31, 2018.

Following the restatement, CG Power's lenders converted their debt into equity, taking control of management, led by PE firm KKR.

The new management also ordered a forensic audit and asked company chairman Gautam Thapar, and other key management professionals including the CFO, to resign from their posts of chairman.

Thapar has denied allegations of misappropriation of funds.