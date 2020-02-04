App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCA orders inspection of Zee Entertainment's books

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection of the financials of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) following allegations of corporate governance lapses and after some its independent directors quit recently, a source told Moneycontrol.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection of the financials of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) following allegations of corporate governance lapses and after some its independent directors quit recently, a source told Moneycontrol.

The inspection has been ordered under Section 206 (5) of The Companies Act.

The MCA’s Western Regional Director will carry out the probe into the company’s books and will record the statements of the company management.

Close

On November 27, Zee announced the resignation of independent directors Sunil Sharma and Neharika Vohra, and non-independent director Subodh Kumar.

related news

According to a release filed with the exchanges, Sharma tendered his resignation on November 24 citing the sale of shares by the promoter group and the reconstitution of the board.

While Kumar and Vora listed several reasons for their resignation, and accused the company of handing out film advances, promoter loans and being lax on corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending.

The company has denied all wrongdoing.

Moneycontrol has previously reported that SEBI is also looking into Zee's alleged corporate governance issues.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #MCA #SEBI #Zee

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.