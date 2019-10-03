MCA completes first round of physical inspection in Thomas Cook India

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has completed its first round of physical inspection of Thomas Cook (India) on September 30.

Officials from MCA's western region met with key management personnel during its physical inspection at the company's registered office Mumbai on September 30.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the company is under the ministry's scanner due to suspicious transaction with Delhi-based Aarush Forex Pvt. At that time, the Thomas Cook (India) said, "We have no existing relationship with Arush Forex."

It may be noted that Arush Forex has been struck off the registrar by MCA and is under inspection of Delhi's Registrar of Companies over 'some suspicious transaction' with Thomas Cook (India) and other 11 companies.

A query sent to Thomas Cook (India) on September 30 is yet to elicit a response.

Rs 599 for first year