MC Interview | Sodhi wants to take up advisory roles in dairy industry after ending his tenure as MD of Amul

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Under Sodhi’s watch, the cooperative started sourcing milk from states other than Gujarat, increased its total milk purchases manifold, strengthened the distribution and sales network and entered new product categories.

Sales of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), known for the Amul brand, grew by at least five times during the tenure of R S Sodhi as Managing Director, which ended this week. Sodhi told Moneycontrol that he now wants to take up advisory roles in the dairy industry and reminisced about the eventful years he spent at the cooperative giant.

Under Sodhi's watch, GCMMF also started sourcing milk from states other than Gujarat, increased its total milk purchases manifold, strengthened the distribution and sales network and entered new product categories.

Sodhi stepped down earlier this week as the buzz around the sudden decision by GCMMF to force him out grew.

The cooperative’s Chief Operating Officer Jayenbhai Mehta has been given temporary charge as MD till a suitable candidate is found to succeed Sodhi.

Sodhi had been on an extension for about two years and his departure was not entirely unexpected. It is just that the mystery surrounding the sudden decision by the GCMMF board, asking him to put in his papers, has been growing ever since, with neither the GCMMF nor Sodhi talking about the events that led to his departure.

Sodhi told Moneycontrol that he had been on an extension and now wants to work in advisory roles across the dairy industry. He remains president of the Indian Dairy Association as well as a member on the board of the International Dairy Federation.