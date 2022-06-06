MC Insider: Wedding season, cement’s telecom moment, deal murmurs, G-Sec launch, and more

NEED FOR SPEED: MAHARATNA EDITION

Two state-run maharatnas announced their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 and decided to address the media in the financial capital of the country last week. A small catch - both press meetings were only 30 minutes away in two different suburbs of the city. Journalists asked both companies to change the time; the same set of reporters had to attend both. After much back and forth, Maharatna 1 changed the time. But the two conferences started only one and a half hours apart; not enough time if you also factor in the traffic. In a “mission” worthy of a thriller, officials from Maharatna 2 came with cars to the press conference of Maharatna 1, mingled with the journalists and told them the exit plan. As soon as the first press conference ended, they whisked away the journalists in their cars to the second location. A minute by minute update of the movement of the cars with journalist was given to senior officials of Maharatna 2, and the entourage made it almost in time. “This is a first,” a veteran journalist sighed. Safe to say this set of journalists will never question them on planning and execution!

