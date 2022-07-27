MC Insider: Wedding bells for founder, pampered fund manager, narco tips, upset executive, and more

TIME TO MOVE ON

A top executive at the Indian arm of an American technology conglomerate has decided to move on. He left a long note on social media announcing his decision to quit the company. He will, however, spend the next few months helping with the transition. The sudden departure of the executive who has also acted as the company's spokesperson has left many scratching their heads. We hear that he has been unhappy for quite a while, ever since he was overlooked for the top job. The said executive was the original choice to be the organisation's India head, but the company roped in a new MD at a much higher pay scale. Upset with the developments and missed opportunities, the said executive has finally decided to stop sulking over spilt milk and move on.

