MC Insider: Veterans don’t retire, T20 listing buzz, agent provocateur, cinema chain in trouble, and more

Second innings are always interesting to track, but tough to execute as well, especially if one has to bear the weight of a glittering career in phase one. We hear this veteran of the financial services space is gearing up to launch his PMS outfit. Hint – we pick he signed a deal recently to lease out property in South Mumbai. Any guesses?





DEAL DYNAMICS





Shifting focus now to Deal Street where there is chatter doing the rounds about a potential merger in the financial services space and that’s all we have heard so far folks as this one requires a tad more scrutiny. Talking about scrutiny, word is that ECM (equity capital market) deals are being rather closely scrutinised by the regulator which has upped the ante and is taking absolutely no chances when it comes to transparency, disclosures and investor interest. All aspects from DRHPs (draft red herring prospectuses) to roadshows are being inspected with a fine tooth comb, tough questions are being asked and, wherever required, knuckles are being rapped and how!





T-20 CAPITAL MARKET STYLE!





Sticking to ECM (equity capital market) transactions, while cricket lovers relish the nail-biting T-20 encounters of Asia Cup 2022, don’t be surprised if T-20 hits the markets soon as well. Stumped? Well, don’t be and allow us to drop a hint or two. A few IPL franchises are weighing listing plans but with the markets going through crests and troughs, one will have to wait to see when these teams take the plunge.





VACCINE BLUES





A leading vaccine maker is now ready with a COVID-19 vaccine that can be easily delivered through the recipient’s nose, instead of being administered through a shot. This vaccine was widely awaited as it promised to bring down the transmission rate and not just the nasty disease. The icing on the cake was that it would have been easier to handle and deliver. But the vaccine maker took much more time than it was convenient for the government to wait. Now armed with the vaccine, the manufacturer is only getting a snub from the higher authorities whose indirect message is “You are too late now!” “Better late than never certainly does not apply in this case!” said a senior babu when asked about the government’s stance on the vaccine.





THRILLER IN THE MAKING?





Times are tough indeed for a leading multiplex operator which is apparently defaulting on power bill payments. Recently, one of its theatres had to shut shop after state authorities disconnected the electrical connection due to non-payment of dues. This cinema chain has also been unable to clear dues of distributors, leading some distributors to take the matter to court. Some distributors are also holding back from giving films to the exhibitor until dues are paid.





WHO IS THIS AGENT PROVOCATEUR?





Those in the advertising industry know that media agencies work on razor-thin margins. While on paper, media agencies get 15% as commission for the campaigns or ads they have routed to the right channel or website or newspaper, in reality, the agencies have to pass on a large part of that to their advertiser clients as discounts. Otherwise, the advertiser clients will take their business to more obliging media agencies. In such a tough market, agencies have been shuttering their businesses because only the truly entrenched with a wide customer base can survive in these hard times. That’s why the industry people were surprised that a newbie has come into the market, cutting large cheques to hire top talent, despite having no known clients on their roster. What is their game? We hear that a well-connected business tycoon with political ambitions could be behind it. Curiouser and curiouser.





REJIG ROUTE TO UNLOCKING VALUE





We hear this business group has ambitions to become a $1 trillion conglomerate in the next seven to eight years. With that target in mind, a little birdie told us the group which has its footprint in segments ranging from networking solutions to telecom infrastructure is rumoured to be looking to unlock value in its new age businesses via an internal restructuring exercise. That’s not all, a big-ticket land parcel monetisation may also be on the cards. Watch this space for more!





FOOT IN MOUTH SYNDROME





It's no secret that fintechs want media attention. And it's quite understandable. In a space where there is cut-throat competition, everyone wants to be seen and heard first. But that haste can sometimes land them in trouble, especially if they are doing business with big boys in the business -- and mighty regulators. Take, for instance, what happened with this US-based fintech’s top executive who spoke at length with the media about their partnership with the regulator on an ambitious project, hoping for good publicity. But when the story finally came out, the regulator wasn't exactly pleased and wanted some references in the story to be removed. The fintech deployed its PR army to get the job done, going after the reporter but in vain. The whole conversation was on record and, guess what, the reporter refused to budge! Suffice to say the executive has learned the big lesson--think before you speak--in a truly hard way.



