MC Insider: Veterans don’t retire, T20 listing buzz, agent provocateur, cinema chain in trouble, and more

FOOT IN MOUTH SYNDROME

It's no secret that fintechs want media attention. And it's quite understandable. In a space where there is cut-throat competition, everyone wants to be seen and heard first. But that haste can sometimes land them in trouble, especially if they are doing business with big boys in the business -- and mighty regulators. Take, for instance, what happened with this US-based fintech’s top executive who spoke at length with the media about their partnership with the regulator on an ambitious project, hoping for good publicity. But when the story finally came out, the regulator wasn't exactly pleased and wanted some references in the story to be removed. The fintech deployed its PR army to get the job done, going after the reporter but in vain. The whole conversation was on record and, guess what, the reporter refused to budge! Suffice to say the executive has learned the big lesson--think before you speak--in a truly hard way.

