MC Insider: Utilities bare ESG heart to global funds, silence spurs exits at foreign bank, flotation dreams deferred as licence eludes fintech, and more



FLAUNTING ESG CHOPS

Two utilities, both part of conglomerates which have a strong presence in old economy, are hoping to raise global funds. To lure international investors, their teams have been told to create a buzz around their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and achievements. With ESG investment gathering momentum, their teams are chasing awards for governance, clean energy initiatives and sustainability. Don't be a buzzkill if they enthusiastically tell you of awards and recognitions that you haven't heard of before!





THIS BANKER’S PIN DROP SILENCE HURTS!





The head of this foreign bank in India isn't really a favourite of his subordinates. The chief doesn't talk to his colleagues much, nor does he have frequent dialogue with his senior management members. This approach has come at a cost. Lack of communication has built some amount of distrust among many senior colleagues. Many have quit their jobs recently to join rivals. They include chief administrative officer and head of corporate communications. The growing disconnect between the leadership and the senior management, insiders say, is likely to result in a few more exits soon.





LICENCE TO LIST!





This fintech's listing plans have not yet seen the light of the day, and rumour has it that their payment aggregator and gateway licence has been rejected by the central bank. It seems like the company did not meet the net worth requirements as of March 31, 2021 for the licence. That’s the buzz on the Street at least. However, its net worth has been growing since and it may have to go through the application process again to seek the licence. All the best for round two, eh?





MIXING BUSINESS WITH POLITICS





Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next two months. Many rich businessmen and women are eyeing some of these coveted seats, allegedly for an astronomical amount! In Karnataka, the JDS can get one seat if the BJP does not field a fifth candidate. According to insiders, the Gowdas have already clinched a deal with a business house from a neighbouring state. But they are worried that the ruling BJP might field its third candidate spoiling their chances of making some cash ahead of a do or die assembly election next year. To keep the BJP in good humour, JDS is apparently spreading news that it is willing to go for an alliance with it in the assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Congress camp says Gowdas know how to fool everyone when it is required!





AN EYE FOR A DEAL





This super speciality hospital chain which recently edged out its peers in an insolvency situation and bagged an eyecare asset down south is in fundraise mode. We hear the firm is looking to raise around Rs 1000 crore and term sheets are in for the proposed deal. There is no doubt as far as deals are concerned -- the healthcare sector is in the pink of health and cheers!





TO MIGRATE OR NOT TO MIGRATE IS THE QUESTION





Customer retention! That seems to be the buzz word, at least in the rival camp, after the announcement of this big bang deal in the banking segment which will see the lucrative credit card business (amongst other verticals) changing hands. A senior banker from a rival group quipped: “The stickiness of the existing customers will have to be seen. In terms of association and perception, they would have thought it through before coming on board earlier. How much jugglery would a customer want to do between the foreign and domestic credit cards in his or her pocket?” Meanwhile, the acquirer is in gung-ho mode and has said the target bank’s customers would have even better offers and access to more services than at present. Not to forget, the cheeky timely advertisement in the papers by this Asian banking major which also seems to be wooing the targets bank’s clientele! We say, game on!!





WILL THIS CONGLOMERATE UNLOCK VALUE?





What’s cooking at this diversified conglomerate which is present in a raft of business segments and has been low profile for a while now? There’s some chatter on the Street about a move towards value unlocking in various subsidiaries. While we ain't sure how serious these plans are, but the buzz ain't surprising… After all, the conglomerate discount factor must be weighing on the minds of the top brass…We will keep you posted for more on this one, folks.





MILKING THE INVIT INSTRUMENT





Sticking to value unlocking albeit by the Modi Sarkar. InviTs or infrastructure investment trusts are gaining traction as part of the government’s National Asset Monetization Plan and the focus is clear energy. We hear that a state owned energy major is mulling the launch of an InviT for its green assets. How soon? Well, “very soon” is the feedback we hear!





SWIPE LEFT





A leading advertising network roped in a senior consultant who according to the company will fill in till a CEO is hired. In the past seven months, the network has approached several senior-level executives from rival companies in the country and overseas to fill the vacant corner office. Industry moles tell Storyboard18 that the company was rejected by over 10 candidates. Alas, a suitable match still evades this company. An agency insider says, “It was high time that the company showed “all is well” to the world. But this kind of gimmick is unheard of, and honestly, will do more damage to the agency brand.” To be sure, the consultant is a veteran and experienced hand, but he has his work cut out. Without mincing words, another senior executive tells us, “After a point, you need someone to take care of your wining and dining bills. It becomes a habit and in desperation, you take up roles to take care of your old habits.”





TOP IT UP!





At a recent advertising award show, a retired chief executive of an advertising company was fondly remembered by his former colleagues over bourbon, beer, and rum. They recalled how this CEO was generous during agency parties. He got the liquor supply at a reasonable rate from his family-run store and sometimes he was so generous he even gave free shots. Strangely, his flamboyance is missed more than his leadership, they observed while reminiscing over their free tipple. Storyboard18 also heard that this former CEO who spent his free time investing in shares has now earned a handsome sum to invest in new businesses started by his former colleagues. This calls for a toast?



