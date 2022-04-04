MC Insider: Utilities bare ESG heart to global funds, silence spurs exits at foreign bank, flotation dreams deferred as licence eludes fintech, and more

TO MIGRATE OR NOT TO MIGRATE IS THE QUESTION

Customer retention! That seems to be the buzz word, at least in the rival camp, after the announcement of this big bang deal in the banking segment which will see the lucrative credit card business (amongst other verticals) changing hands. A senior banker from a rival group quipped: “The stickiness of the existing customers will have to be seen. In terms of association and perception, they would have thought it through before coming on board earlier. How much jugglery would a customer want to do between the foreign and domestic credit cards in his or her pocket?” Meanwhile, the acquirer is in gung-ho mode and has said the target bank’s customers would have even better offers and access to more services than at present. Not to forget, the cheeky timely advertisement in the papers by this Asian banking major which also seems to be wooing the targets bank’s clientele! We say, game on!!

