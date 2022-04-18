MC Insider: Unfolding truce, social mudslinging, off-record CEO, Congress crisis and more



Truce? Hold On, Not Yet!

This powerful promoter of a south-based financial services firm had declared an open war against the rival camp in the company’s board and that had hogged media headlines. The founder made serious allegations against the way the company was being run and even shocked India Inc. by stating that there is zero value left in the company! Subsequently, there were reports of a truce emerging between the warring factions. Indeed, there are talks to this effect but we hear that nothing is agreed upon yet. A truce, it appears, will proceed in a leisurely fashion.





Social Trenches





Is a fintech founder allegedly provoking his aides to badmouth the company on social media? Grapevine has it that this founder is assembling his former aides to create noise on social media about the company and current management. We hear that an entire team that was fired after the said founder was in the news for the wrong reasons, is now being used to get back at the company in social media posts. Payback time eh?!





Who Will Bag This Pharma Asset?





A global bulge bracket PE fund was reportedly the front runner for this big deal down south in the pharma segment. But we hear its Asian rival PE house is not giving up without a fight and is chasing the transaction with a "lot of intent". Since the cheque size is large, who knows this player may also tie up with other investors. Looks like this fight will go down to the wire! Watch this space for more...





Of Bonhomie And Deals





At a recent awards function, we observed a lot of bonhomie between the promoter of a hospital chain, the country head of a foreign bank and the head of a private equity house. Interestingly, the PE fund has recently put one of its healthcare assets on the block. So is there a deal brewing between? Too early to say folks, especially, since some PE funds are also sniffing around we are told.





'Off record' Dilemma





The CEO of this big private bank is a media shy person. Since he has assumed charge, the CEO has not spoken to the media or attended a press conference even once. This is despite repeated requests from the journalist community to talk to press. The PR team of the bank too has been on a mission to convince the man on the need to be more articulate and transparent with outside world. Finally, the CEO reluctantly agreed to talk--but with one condition! He will meet journalists but on an 'off-record' basis. This means nothing from the conversation can be reported. Look at the dilemma of poor journos!!





Sabse Bada Khan Kaun





A popular social media influencer, who recently worked closely with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, objectively evaluated their personalities during an ad shoot. According to him, SRK is a bundle of joy pumped up with creative ideas. There is no dull moment when he is on and off camera. In fact, he said, SRK could have been the CMO of the brand. No offense, dear marketer. On the other hand, working with Salman felt "transactional". He read the script, memorised it, gave his performance, and left the set. It clearly showed in the ad.





Popping The Pharma Pill





A prominent pension fund which has been rather active in India over the last few years in M&A processes and has invested in the real estate segment has now set its sights on a new sector - the pharma and healthcare space. The same tilt has been observed in 2 other global funds as well, which had earlier not been as active in the space as they are now. So, is pharma and healthcare the new favourite of top funds?





'AAP' Ka Patel?!





Speculation is rife within the Congress party that its Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel might join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) months ahead of assembly elections. Patel, who joined the Congress in March 2019, has publically accused the Congress party of side-lining him. Soon after joining, the powerful Patidar leader from Gujarat, expressed his grudge against the party. Congress party’s Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma is said to have called on Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss Hardik’s public outburst possibly induction of Naresh Patel, another Patidar leader. While many Congress leaders are of the opinion that Patel may join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, others believe it is unlikely since Patel doesn’t go well with AAP’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia. Interestingly, Italia has already invited Patel to join the AAP, which he said is a ‘like-minded party’. For now, Patel has trashed any ‘exit’ from the Congress rumours. The election for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in December 2022.





A Tighter Regime To Tackle Market Manipulation?





There are instances of front running being heard in the Rs 37 trillion India mutual fund industry. But what sets these instances apart is the fact that they were brought to light, not by the usual instances of the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) monitoring and surveillance which itself has caught many such instances in the past- but by the fund houses’ own employees who have turned whistleblowers. Front running is a corrupt stock market practice wherein some market participants (brokers, analysts or even fund managers) get into the stock market early on, to either buy or sell shares, to profit from what large investors (typically mutual funds and institutions) are set to do minutes later. This is to benefit from either the surge or a large fall in stock prices on account of the large investors’ actions. In one case, a dealer within a fund house was asked to leave upon being caught. But an employee elsewhere in the fund house blew the whistle. Word on the street is that the fund house has paid a settlement penalty to SEBI, without admitting to guilt. But we couldn’t confirm this. In another instance, a fund manager’s services was terminated unceremoniously after he spilled the beans. Fortunately, SEBI’s surveillance has also improved dramatically over the years to catch front runners; recent instances show. With SEBI having just got a new chairwoman who is feared among the mutual funds industry as a no-nonsense person, the interesting times are ahead for the mutual funds industry. They believe that more regulations are on their way to tighten the existing norms of fund house. The new SEBI chairperson is known for sticking to the rules and coming down hard on those who break them.





There Is No End To Education





A senior bureaucrat in the Union health ministry who has been the face of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic may soon proceed on a long leave to pursue academics in a foreign university. His application was recently approved by the Prime Minister's Office. The JS holds various crucial portfolios such as public health and digital health and has spearheaded various flagship programs during his 7-year stint in the ministry. Over the last two years, he had become a household name as he regularly presented government's response to the mega public health crisis in the press briefings.



