MC Insider: Unfolding truce, social mudslinging, off-record CEO, Congress crisis and more

A Tighter Regime To Tackle Market Manipulation?

There are instances of front running being heard in the Rs 37 trillion India mutual fund industry. But what sets these instances apart is the fact that they were brought to light, not by the usual instances of the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) monitoring and surveillance which itself has caught many such instances in the past- but by the fund houses’ own employees who have turned whistleblowers.

Front running is a corrupt stock market practice wherein some market participants (brokers, analysts or even fund managers) get into the stock market early on, to either buy or sell shares, to profit from what large investors (typically mutual funds and institutions) are set to do minutes later. This is to benefit from either the surge or a large fall in stock prices on account of the large investors’ actions. In one case, a dealer within a fund house was asked to leave upon being caught. But an employee elsewhere in the fund house blew the whistle. Word on the street is that the fund house has paid a settlement penalty to SEBI, without admitting to guilt. But we couldn’t confirm this. In another instance, a fund manager’s services was terminated unceremoniously after he spilled the beans.

Fortunately, SEBI’s surveillance has also improved dramatically over the years to catch front runners; recent instances show. With SEBI having just got a new chairwoman who is feared among the mutual funds industry as a no-nonsense person, the interesting times are ahead for the mutual funds industry. They believe that more regulations are on their way to tighten the existing norms of fund house. The new SEBI chairperson is known for sticking to the rules and coming down hard on those who break them.