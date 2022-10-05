MC Insider: Turning West, unlocking value, rejigging cabinet, and more

‘LABOUR’ED APPROACH

Employees of an airline who are still residing in former colonies in two major cities are allegedly being arm-twisted to move out by the new owners and the authorities. According to some employees, their water supply was disconnected and in some cases salaries have been withheld and some have been transferred out of their home base. A recent high court order had given relief from dispossession to some employees till October 28 but added that after October 28 action may be taken against them if they fail to vacate the premises. We now hear the employees are planning to approach the apex court in the matter.

