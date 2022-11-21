 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

MC Insider: Truth about bank scion’s rise, Chennai Petro King in action, HNI buzz in markets, bond party still on and more


Son will rise

A recent interview of a top official from a big bank said that the son of the billionaire promoter is not in the reckoning for the top job. According to people in the bank, replying to a question, the official who was interviewed originally meant that the man is too young and inexperienced to handle the top job for now, but will get there eventually. Apparently the interviewers played up the comment suggesting the person has been ruled out for the post, irking some in the bank. They say it was logical that immediate elevation of the scion isn’t possible because he hasn’t gained enough experience yet. They emphasise that the scion is indeed on his way to the corner office. Only the timing is the question. Hmmm!


Chennai Petro King


A South-based bank that had been ignored by the market for most part of the rally in the bank stocks appears to be making a comeback with a vengeance. Things have been on the mend for the bank since the March quarter, but it is only now that some investors are taking notice, having run out of stories in the sector, which continues to do well. Leading the charge of the bulls at the counter is the Chennai Petro King-popularly known in market circles as the alter ego of his better half-and his associates. Five months back, this group had loaded up on petroleum stocks, including one from the home city of Petro King, and let it be known to the world. But the government’s decision to impose windfall tax on refiners caused those bets to go south. Those looking for an easy ride along with big ticket investors should bear in mind that smart money can get it wrong too.


Lens On HNIs


Sticking to the markets , we hear last week was a rather busy one for a clutch of smart high net worth individuals (HNIs). This bunch was actively shopping in a few platform platform companies where pre-IPO investors ( many of them licking their wounds ) were sellers.