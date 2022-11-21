MC Insider: Truth about bank scion’s rise, Chennai Petro King in action, HNI buzz in markets, bond party still on and more



Son will rise

A recent interview of a top official from a big bank said that the son of the billionaire promoter is not in the reckoning for the top job. According to people in the bank, replying to a question, the official who was interviewed originally meant that the man is too young and inexperienced to handle the top job for now, but will get there eventually. Apparently the interviewers played up the comment suggesting the person has been ruled out for the post, irking some in the bank. They say it was logical that immediate elevation of the scion isn’t possible because he hasn’t gained enough experience yet. They emphasise that the scion is indeed on his way to the corner office. Only the timing is the question. Hmmm!





Chennai Petro King

A South-based bank that had been ignored by the market for most part of the rally in the bank stocks appears to be making a comeback with a vengeance. Things have been on the mend for the bank since the March quarter, but it is only now that some investors are taking notice, having run out of stories in the sector, which continues to do well. Leading the charge of the bulls at the counter is the Chennai Petro King-popularly known in market circles as the alter ego of his better half-and his associates. Five months back, this group had loaded up on petroleum stocks, including one from the home city of Petro King, and let it be known to the world. But the government’s decision to impose windfall tax on refiners caused those bets to go south. Those looking for an easy ride along with big ticket investors should bear in mind that smart money can get it wrong too.





Lens On HNIs

Sticking to the markets , we hear last week was a rather busy one for a clutch of smart high net worth individuals (HNIs). This bunch was actively shopping in a few platform platform companies where pre-IPO investors ( many of them licking their wounds ) were sellers.





Leap of faith





If you had followed the bond market in the past few months, the surge in cost of funding will not be news to you. Interest rates are up, no revelation there. But, looks like there is still the final bastion of cheap money, for the really brave ones. Some companies could borrow 10-year money at the same rate as the government. All you needed was the AAA tag. But ask for 2-year or 3-years and the rate surged up. Why? Because the long tenure highway was practically empty with no one willing to commit to investment. Long-term dedicated funds were struggling to find assets. One fund manager tells us, “You can approach the funds on Monday for 10-year and have it by Wednesday because we had the money with no asset to put in.” The party is now at its last leg but not over. A bunch of companies are now having a serious rethink in borrowing at the 10-year and above segment. Who would not be crazy to take a leap of faith on India’s investment highway, right?





Deal Street Action





A quick check on deal street tells us that road shows have started recently for the OFS of a few PSU firms. Also block deals are the flavour of the season , and we hear two of them (from the consumer and startup segment) are round the corner.





Probe Panic





A key official involved in drug approval in India is in no mood to travel to an African nation for investigating deaths of children allegedly due to cough syrups made by an Indian company. A little birdie told us that this official has shown his reservations numerous times after he was asked to travel abroad by a top Union Health Ministry official. The official's continued denial to travel abroad has now put Ministry in a dock as they want investigations to move ahead.





Yearning for a clean chit





A senior official in the country’s top drug regulatory body had been nabbed by cops a couple of months back on the charges of taking bribe from a private drugmaker and its agents. Out on bail, the official is now running from pillar to post to convince babus in the health ministry that he was framed and should be reinstated. “He feels that reinstatement will prove his innocence,” said a bureaucrat who he met recently. But despite his frequent visits in the power corridors, officials maintain that the government would want to maintain a safe distance from the tainted official and is unlikely to accommodate him back.





Off track





The Ministry of Railways is under serious pressure after it failed to meet around 10 deadlines for projects that were expected to be started in 2022. Projects delays including in commissioning parts of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, production of Vande Bharat Trains, delays in the National High-Speed Rail Corp, and other major projects infra projects have led to questions on the needs for a stronger management preceding over the Indian Railways. Industry insiders and former senior railway officials also said that there are whispers of the top echelons being concerned about their respective positions. They are under pressure due to their inability to successfully attract private players in a number of privatisation drives such as private passenger train operations, private goods train operations and redevelop stations across India.



