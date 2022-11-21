MC Insider: Truth about bank scion’s rise, Chennai Petro King in action, HNI buzz in markets, bond party still on and more

Leap of faith

If you had followed the bond market in the past few months, the surge in cost of funding will not be news to you. Interest rates are up, no revelation there. But, looks like there is still the final bastion of cheap money, for the really brave ones. Some companies could borrow 10-year money at the same rate as the government. All you needed was the AAA tag. But ask for 2-year or 3-years and the rate surged up. Why? Because the long tenure highway was practically empty with no one willing to commit to investment. Long-term dedicated funds were struggling to find assets. One fund manager tells us, “You can approach the funds on Monday for 10-year and have it by Wednesday because we had the money with no asset to put in.” The party is now at its last leg but not over. A bunch of companies are now having a serious rethink in borrowing at the 10-year and above segment. Who would not be crazy to take a leap of faith on India’s investment highway, right?

