MC Insider: Trouble in paradise, jobs saved by fundraise, another multiplexes marriage in offing, and more

THE COMPETITIVE WORLD OF LENDERS

The word in banking circles is that the star boy of the sector these days is making its rivals increasingly look over its shoulders. The private sector bank, which has dominated stock performance over the past couple of years, has been aggressive in chasing down its rivals in large corporate loan deals and credit card business. One of its rivals, a giant private sector bank itself, recently quipped that where it used to watch out for a certain state-owned lender of imperial vintage when it came to large loan deals, it is now looking out the market's new blue-eyed boy. Another private sector bank, which went on an acquisition spree recently to bolster its credit card business, has found it hard to defend itself from the aggression that the private sector lender is displaying.

