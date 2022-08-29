MC Insider: Stock market operators hurting, mis-selling lender under scrutiny, what the regulator told an MF CEO, and more

VACANCY WOES

The delay in the appointment of a top executive in the country's apex research body has slowed down the pace of file approval. A little birdie told Moneycontrol that files have been moving at snail's pace as those which were earlier cleared within days are now taking weeks for official approval. There is chatter in officer circles that the sluggish approach towards nod for several projects may affect some ongoing health-related research.

With reference to the piece ‘Asking for the moon’ in last week’s Insider column, Jignesh Shah, founder of 63 Moons, has clarified that he does not hold any executive position in the company and is not involved any discussions with MCX. However, there might be talks happening between the 63 Moons management and MCX on the technology deal, he has said.