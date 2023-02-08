MC Insider: The silent top boss, market’s love for chemical stocks, fintech feat and more



The Silent Top Boss

The CEO of this bank, going by the sheer size of assets he manages, is a giant in the industry. But the fact is no one knows much about him or his work. He doesnt speak to the media nor does he appear in any public forums. That’s quite a contrast to his predecessor who was an absolute media darling. Most media houses have tried (and failed) to get an interview with the man. Buzz is even the communication team has given up convincing the CEO to talk to the press. Since the top boss practices silence, the second and third level officers too are forced to keep a low profile. All this is quite a contrast to rival CEOs who go to town for every small product launch. Interesting, no?





Health isn't always wealth!

A healthcare company's stock has been in a free fall but a brokerage head has been promoting it vigorously, on various platforms. Rumours have it that the stock was kept buoyant by his commentary to allegedly give some institutional investors an exit at the cost of retail investors. A popular thread that is being shared on Twitter shows this brokerage head giving lower and lower target prices over the last year but insisting that it is a never-to-be-missed opportunity. Hmmm....





What’s the catalyst?





The market’s love affair with chemical stocks appears to have dimmed considerably of late, but shares of this West-based speciality chemicals firm have surged in the last couple of sessions. And the rise has been backed by strong volumes as well. Chatter is that friendly circles are behind the purchases, as they feel the market is undervaluing the stock, which is down rather sharply from its peak. Also, with institutional holdings increasing during the quarter gone by, the bet appears to be that more money managers may start looking at the stock seriously.





Local Flavours





"Often what is a) right to do is not easy to do and b) easy to do is not right to do " is the message from an Indian entrepreneur from the healthcare segment who sold his firm to a high -profile new age unicorn. The gentleman was recently on the verge of missing his flight to the Gulf. Lo behold, he decided to take the Mumbai local plunge and moved from Borivili to Andheri in 12 mins flat . The right 'track' indeed!





Fintech Feat!





It's been a rather tough journey for this fintech firm since it's disastrous market debut. Plunging share price, endless memes, constant criticism from the investor community and the like. Hence it was heartening to see the proud founder announce on social media that the company had finally hit the operating EBIDTA profitability milestone. And the congratulations poured in from all quarters and how. From fellow desi entrepreneurs to global tech CEOs to market experts to popular comics! But will this stellar turnaround deter an Asian investor from diluting more stake ? Let's wait and watch ....





Party Poopers





We hear that top bosses of a few global ad networks have asked their India teams to put a pause on office parties and expensive off-sites. With the headquarters feeling the heat of economic fluctuations, these top bosses are getting anxious about spending on seemingly extravagant things and seeing big party bills. Indian agencies of these networks are currently the revenue generators and that’s why HQ bosses are telling all of them that the party can wait! But in good old Indian jugaad style, we're certain that adwallahs will find creative solutions to their woes. This also reminds us of the time when a top agency boss in India supplied free-flowing alcohol for parties at a discounted rate. The only catch is one had to order from his family's booze business. Time to make some calls, we guess!





The Zen Creator





A founder of an independent agency is exploring the creator side of his personality. We hear he is trying to find a balance between pitching new businesses, hiring new talent, making Reels and going Live on various social apps. He is also taking social detox once a month to clear his mind and timelines. Now that’s a lifestyle that keeps giving fodder for Linkedin posts. Any guesses?





Cancel culture





This embattled founder might have lost his company, but he has gained a massive online following. He is a regular feature on podcasts, college festivals and Instagram reels with influencers. Taken in by the popularity, a government body recently invited him to speak in an event for children. But the invitation was cancelled at the last moment after the organisers discovered that there are a slew of court cases against him. Some might say his detractors had a part to play in it. He is scheduled to speak at his alma mater soon. Let's hope the organisers made an informed choice this time around.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.