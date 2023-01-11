 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

MC Insider: The next big pharma IPO, trader in trouble, life science firm in distress & more

IPO


Just What The Street Ordered?

All eyes are on the next big listing from the pharma sector which is set to hit the markets in April or May and pharma industry observers seem to be very bullish on this offering. The roadshows of this cash rich firm are likely to begin next month. Will it beat the record in terms of size set by Gland Pharma which launched an $869 mn IPO in November 2020?


No Respite From Storms


A controversial trader inadvertently let it slip that he has been offering investment advice and services to friend and family. This alleged admission, at a time, when the regulator has put the trader under its glare would only serve to add more volatility to his life. If his crisis management is at par with his trading skills, the whole episode should be a walk in the park.


The Chosen One


Word on the street is that this shadow lender which has been on the hunt for a new executive for the corner office may have finally settled on a candidate. The shortlisted gentleman was part of a standalone entity earlier and has been made an extra sweet offer he couldn’t refuse! The street will keep its eyes peeled open and hope for a clean-up quarter once the chosen one comes on board.