MC Insider: The next big pharma IPO, trader in trouble, life science firm in distress & more



Just What The Street Ordered?

All eyes are on the next big listing from the pharma sector which is set to hit the markets in April or May and pharma industry observers seem to be very bullish on this offering. The roadshows of this cash rich firm are likely to begin next month. Will it beat the record in terms of size set by Gland Pharma which launched an $869 mn IPO in November 2020?





No Respite From Storms

A controversial trader inadvertently let it slip that he has been offering investment advice and services to friend and family. This alleged admission, at a time, when the regulator has put the trader under its glare would only serve to add more volatility to his life. If his crisis management is at par with his trading skills, the whole episode should be a walk in the park.





The Chosen One

Word on the street is that this shadow lender which has been on the hunt for a new executive for the corner office may have finally settled on a candidate. The shortlisted gentleman was part of a standalone entity earlier and has been made an extra sweet offer he couldn’t refuse! The street will keep its eyes peeled open and hope for a clean-up quarter once the chosen one comes on board.





‘Power’ful Moves





Sticking to people moves, investors are keeping a close eye on this key appointment in the PSU space. This Navratna might also see new management trickling in and rumour has it that some folks from a leading power company are mulling a shift. Any guesses?





All For A Better Code





There’s no doubt that the IBC or the insolvency and bankruptcy code has led to a paradigm shift in promoter-lender relationships but having said that, the all important resolutions have also faced inordinate delays and unabated litigation. We hear in a fresh attempt to streamline the law and make it more efficient , the concerned authorities are working on several new amendments related to group insolvency, distribution of proceeds and admission of cases. Expect a consultation paper on this soon is the word from sarkari corridors.





End Of An Era





A legacy agency brand, which is a part of a large global network, has lost its sheen in India. Insiders tell us this agency lost its top talent because he was "frustrated" with the network’s lack of clarity for his team. Not so long ago, the industry saw another hot creative company crumble because of "transformation strategies", adwallahs say. Is it the same story here?





Ready to gulp the pill





A cash crunch seems to have forced one of the oldest life science firms in the country to return to the divestment table in recent times. Question is whether the entire business is on the table or merely a few segments. This is not the first time the said firm is pushing hard for a deal but will anyone take the bait? Maybe a peer ? A sector focused private equity fund? A group with diverse interests? Let’s wait and watch…



