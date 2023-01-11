MC Insider: The next big pharma IPO, trader in trouble, life science firm in distress & more

All For A Better Code

There’s no doubt that the IBC or the insolvency and bankruptcy code has led to a paradigm shift in promoter-lender relationships but having said that, the all important resolutions have also faced inordinate delays and unabated litigation. We hear in a fresh attempt to streamline the law and make it more efficient , the concerned authorities are working on several new amendments related to group insolvency, distribution of proceeds and admission of cases. Expect a consultation paper on this soon is the word from sarkari corridors.

