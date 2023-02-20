 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

MC Insider: The minister's favourite, salt for sweeter returns and curious case of an IT stock

Bajaj Finance


Change of guard

There are winds of change at this PE-backed financial service firm where the CEO , who came with loads of expectations from a leading lender, stepped down recently for personal reasons. There will be a transition phase though and the new man in the corner office has a risk mitigation background. So all eyes are on the new era under a new person in the corner office.


Bitter pill for the babus


The heir apparent to a leading private hospital chain has emerged as the Union health minister’s new favourite to lead the G20 level talks on the healthcare sector. The said person is wielding so much influence at country level that some of the insecure babus just can’t stop cribbing. Most of these bureaucrats have to settle for secondary roles as this rising star takes charge in the meetings and after parties, they complain!