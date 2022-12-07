MC Insider: The latest on MTM controversy, hiring troubles at NBFC, liquor IPO, ad games, and more



Will Brokerages Play Ball?

Verified MTM screenshots is the rage now. FinTwit wants it, but some traders don't. A SEBI-registered RA recently launched a tool that claims to verify MTM statements, and that has made a section of the trading community very unhappy. They say verified P&L statements (not MTM) give the complete picture. So they are now launching a rival platform. This platform will not only verify P&L statements, but also show backdated data and P&L as percentage —all this for free of cost. But their social service can bear fruit only if broking houses co-operate. We hear one firm has agreed. Will others follow suit?





HR Hurdle At NBFC

This prominent non-banking finance company is having a hard time getting CXOs. The CEO’s position at this financier has remained vacant for over a month now. Whispers in industry circles suggest a few prospective candidates zeroed in on for key leadership roles may have backed out. What’s more, the erstwhile CEO is believed to be pulling people from the company to the organisation he has recently joined.





In The Locker

Politics versus reforms has always been a tough fight and, without fail, the former wins-- because politicians value electoral victories more than progress in economic reform. We hear exactly that will play out this time too with respect to the bank privatisation promise. A promise made long back but not yet fulfilled. Buzz is that the government is worried about the ire of powerful trade unions and 10 lakh PSB employees against the privatisation plan ahead of the 2024 general elections and wants to put the big ticket move on the back burner. This is the reason why the crucial Banking Amendments Bill is missing from the winter session list. To cut a long story short, bank privatisation is unlikely to happen any time soon, at least that's what sources in Delhi circles tell us. Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman surprise in the budget? Let's wait and see what happens!





New Game On





India Inc has always had a close connection with the world of sports , be it cricket , football, Formula 1 or kabbadi. Guess the latest sporting obsession of desi corporates ? Polo! Yes you heard that right folks. So don't be surprised if your neighbourhood polo team is acquired by a corporate.





Spirited Launches Indeed





Post the IPO launch of India's largest player in the wine segment which is scheduled for next week, another liquor firm is smacking its lips and eyeing a D-street debut. This company is promoted by a family which shares its name with a popular car designer and buzz is that it's ready to pour in the domestic bourses in January next year.





In A League Of Their Own





An ad club hosted a football league recently to get a bit of World Cup fever into adland perhaps. Top network agencies and independent shops came together with a lot of mixed agenda. We hear that an indie shop executive pulled up a fight because he thought the referee was partial towards his opponent team, who represented a global agency. Moles tell us things got heated on the pitch and this indie shop executive was given a penalty. While the drama was infolding on the pitch, a bunch of senior executives in the audience were networking. A few were checking out new job openings. A few others were trying to poach talent. In another match, the referee was giving pro tips to a player. However, the said player’s girlfriend believed the referee was distracting him. An argument broke between them. But all's well that ends well. While things reached a fever pitch, the tournament ended on a good note. Still, we wonder if they were playing the beautiful game or something else?





Problem Of Plenty





Two leading consumer companies have been working with multiple agencies for their different brands. In some cases, they are also collaborating with multiple partners for the same brand. While this is giving opportunities to several indie shops, we hear that all these stakeholders are not working together for big projects. The client team is putting together the communication pieces that they are getting from creative partners. Result? Campaigns from these companies are suddenly looking disjointed. Consumers on social media are also taking notice of this. In the case of one particular campaign, we hear the creative came from two different agencies and both had different information. Too many cooks? Or a client who likes to keep relationships open?



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.