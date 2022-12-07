 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

MC Insider: The latest on MTM controversy, hiring troubles at NBFC, liquor IPO, ad games, and more


Will Brokerages Play Ball?

Verified MTM screenshots is the rage now. FinTwit wants it, but some traders don't. A SEBI-registered RA recently launched a tool that claims to verify MTM statements, and that has made a section of the trading community very unhappy. They say verified P&L statements (not MTM) give the complete picture. So they are now launching a rival platform. This platform will not only verify P&L statements, but also show backdated data and P&L as percentage —all this for free of cost. But their social service can bear fruit only if broking houses co-operate. We hear one firm has agreed. Will others follow suit?


HR Hurdle At NBFC


This prominent non-banking finance company is having a hard time getting CXOs. The CEO’s position at this financier has remained vacant for over a month now. Whispers in industry circles suggest a few prospective candidates zeroed in on for key leadership roles may have backed out. What’s more, the erstwhile CEO is believed to be pulling people from the company to the organisation he has recently joined.


In The Locker


Politics versus reforms has always been a tough fight and, without fail, the former wins-- because politicians value electoral victories more than progress in economic reform. We hear exactly that will play out this time too with respect to the bank privatisation promise. A promise made long back but not yet fulfilled. Buzz is that the government is worried about the ire of powerful trade unions and 10 lakh PSB employees against the privatisation plan ahead of the 2024 general elections and wants to put the big ticket move on the back burner. This is the reason why the crucial Banking Amendments Bill is missing from the winter session list. To cut a long story short, bank privatisation is unlikely to happen any time soon, at least that's what sources in Delhi circles tell us. Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman surprise in the budget? Let's wait and see what happens!