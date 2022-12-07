MC Insider: The latest on MTM controversy, hiring troubles at NBFC, liquor IPO, ad games, and more

In A League Of Their Own

An ad club hosted a football league recently to get a bit of World Cup fever into adland perhaps. Top network agencies and independent shops came together with a lot of mixed agenda. We hear that an indie shop executive pulled up a fight because he thought the referee was partial towards his opponent team, who represented a global agency. Moles tell us things got heated on the pitch and this indie shop executive was given a penalty. While the drama was infolding on the pitch, a bunch of senior executives in the audience were networking. A few were checking out new job openings. A few others were trying to poach talent. In another match, the referee was giving pro tips to a player. However, the said player’s girlfriend believed the referee was distracting him. An argument broke between them. But all's well that ends well. While things reached a fever pitch, the tournament ended on a good note. Still, we wonder if they were playing the beautiful game or something else?

