Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

MC Insider: The hottest stock now, FII looking for fintech exit, airline deal, founder’s big birthday bash, and more


Toast Of The Town

Shares of this PSU firm rose nearly 10 percent in the last week or so. The company was apparently the most hotly discussed scrip at a recent gathering of some of the brightest minds on Dalal Street. And discussed at length by the who's who of the stock market. Most of these investors came out from the gathering convinced that the company has everything going for it at a time when capex in Railways sector is surging at a rapid pace. Word on the Street is that some of the participants of the weekend shindig ended up lapping up the counter last week and, in turn, contributed to the strong performance of the stock.


Fintech Flight


Companies and their top brass are always on the hunt for good business opportunities and they see different value in the same business at different times. Buzz is that a European foreign institutional investor (FII) that bought a significant stake in this fintech firm a few years ago is now eyeing an exit. According to a little birdie, the management of the fintech firm and the representatives of this FII have already held an initial round of discussions with a diversified business house that might be interested in owning a part of the said fintech company. The details of the deal are not yet known but if it fructifies, the association with this business house will result in a credibility boost for sure.


Changing Track


According to whispers in the corridors of power, a vaccine maker which made a killing with its COVID-19 vaccine in India and saw turnover rising by over 5x is now looking to diversify its business profile. Senior officials of the company recently touched base with top mandarins in the Union ministry for heavy industries and were advised to explore business opportunities in the bustling electric vehicle sector. As an aside, the firm has also made generous donations to several temples in South India. "Profits have been pouring over the last year and the management is certainly looking to invest in areas hitherto untouched," said an insider.