MC Insider: The hottest stock now, FII looking for fintech exit, airline deal, founder’s big birthday bash, and more

Fintech Flight

Companies and their top brass are always on the hunt for good business opportunities and they see different value in the same business at different times. Buzz is that a European foreign institutional investor (FII) that bought a significant stake in this fintech firm a few years ago is now eyeing an exit. According to a little birdie, the management of the fintech firm and the representatives of this FII have already held an initial round of discussions with a diversified business house that might be interested in owning a part of the said fintech company. The details of the deal are not yet known but if it fructifies, the association with this business house will result in a credibility boost for sure.

