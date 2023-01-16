 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

MC Insider: The F&O traders of Bollywood, how paracetamol cured sales and more


Lights, camera, trade

2020 was an inflection point for markets, especially the futures and options segment. Many retail investors sneezed and some more caught a cold. Among the new hands that dipped into F&O trading, several were from the film industry. The cast and crew found on movie sets picked up their phones for trading when shoots were put on hold. And they haven’t put their phones down yet. We got to hear that some production assistants now take a 30-minute break from shoot to square off positions at the end of the trading day. Others, the more fortunate ones with decent returns to boast about, teach F&O basics and candlestick patterns to the uninitiated in between two shots. The even luckier ones made enough returns to take a break for a whole year and not sign up for any new projects. All we can say is – Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!


New plant to boost sales


Rumour has it that a chemical segment player's new plant for Para Ameno Phenol (PAP) has gone live and this is likely to be announced soon. With this plant on stream, the sales and margins of the company are expected to get a boost in the March quarter. PAP, is one of the key ingredients used in making paracetamol. That’s not the only boost though - the firm is also a PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme beneficiary.


Going public, finally!


A south-based lender seems to have finally decided on the timing of taking its NBFC arm public in the coming few months. The company had filed the DRHP almost a year ago and market watchers expect it to take the plunge in the primary market by the end of this financial year. The issue is likely to be a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale with a total value in excess of Rs 1,500 crore. Word on the street is that the lender will continue to hold majority stake in the NBFC post listing.