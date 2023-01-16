MC Insider: The F&O traders of Bollywood, how paracetamol cured sales and more



Lights, camera, trade

2020 was an inflection point for markets, especially the futures and options segment. Many retail investors sneezed and some more caught a cold. Among the new hands that dipped into F&O trading, several were from the film industry. The cast and crew found on movie sets picked up their phones for trading when shoots were put on hold. And they haven’t put their phones down yet. We got to hear that some production assistants now take a 30-minute break from shoot to square off positions at the end of the trading day. Others, the more fortunate ones with decent returns to boast about, teach F&O basics and candlestick patterns to the uninitiated in between two shots. The even luckier ones made enough returns to take a break for a whole year and not sign up for any new projects. All we can say is – Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!





New plant to boost sales

Rumour has it that a chemical segment player's new plant for Para Ameno Phenol (PAP) has gone live and this is likely to be announced soon. With this plant on stream, the sales and margins of the company are expected to get a boost in the March quarter. PAP, is one of the key ingredients used in making paracetamol. That’s not the only boost though - the firm is also a PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme beneficiary.





Going public, finally!

A south-based lender seems to have finally decided on the timing of taking its NBFC arm public in the coming few months. The company had filed the DRHP almost a year ago and market watchers expect it to take the plunge in the primary market by the end of this financial year. The issue is likely to be a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale with a total value in excess of Rs 1,500 crore. Word on the street is that the lender will continue to hold majority stake in the NBFC post listing.





Listing to sale or open to both?





Sticking to listings. This component player with an impressive clientele which had filed papers for a potential listing seems to have taken a detour on deal street. The latest buzz doing the rounds is that the said firm may have dropped its IPO plans and is now open to a majority stake sale and is in discussions with an investment bank for the same. Now we are wondering if this is a dual track strategy. Hmmmm





When the best idea is a bad one





We now know that many trader-influencers run Telegram channels, through which they share stock or index calls. Some channels are free and some have a subscription fee, most are illegal since the influencers often aren’t Sebi-registered analysts or advisors. The latest is that one finfluencer—furu in market parlance—is said to have been silent on the paid platform and active on the free one. Strangely it should be the other way round, considering that he is charging for his advice. Anyway, the paid-channel subscribers claim that the furu is doing this after many of his calls failed. Plan B now is to focus energies on netting trusting newbies. When trolled on social media, the finfluencer responded saying that he only shares ‘high-conviction’ calls in the paid channel and a mix of calls (good and batty?) on the free one. At least he is reserving his best effort (even if they aren’t good ideas) for his paying customers. Does that count? We will soon hear from his paying customers.





Whiskey milk punch





There is a saying in business circles that you can sell two things even in a jungle: doodh and daaru (milk and alcoholic beverages). A ‘spirit’ed birdie tells us one alcohol company is said to be seriously giving it a thought. Chatter is that the firm is looking to (literally) milk the goodwill of its liquor brand by foraying into the dairy business. It is quite common for liquor companies to sell products like water and soda as part of their surrogate advertising strategy. But liquor plus milk? Well, that’s an unusual cocktail. In a market starved for stories, this unusual combo appears to have found enough takers.





Waiting for the envelope





The post of chairperson at the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) fell vacant on January 10 as the tenure of justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain of the Allahabad high court came to an end. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi picked Former justice Rajeev Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh high court to be the next power regulator of the capital. But it seems that the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has put the file on hold. As the news of his selection by the Kejriwal government spread, congratulatory messages and media calls poured in. But the former justice is keeping mum lest the LG cancels his appointment. Wise of him to be careful until the official letter of appointment arrives given the history of the relation between AAP's Kejriwal government and the LG.





Awards season jabs





A few hot creative shops are staying away from popular Indian award shows. Some are saving up for the Oscars of advertising, the Cannes Lions, and other upcoming global shows. Others have no interest in the awards game. Period. Their benchmarks are just different. A senior creative director, who has worked on recent popular campaigns, says, "To be fair, it's not cool to be judged by professionals who have done mediocre work." Ouch! That's bound to hurt many egos.



