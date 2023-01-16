MC Insider: The F&O traders of Bollywood, how paracetamol cured sales and more

When the best idea is a bad one

We now know that many trader-influencers run Telegram channels, through which they share stock or index calls. Some channels are free and some have a subscription fee, most are illegal since the influencers often aren’t Sebi-registered analysts or advisors. The latest is that one finfluencer—furu in market parlance—is said to have been silent on the paid platform and active on the free one. Strangely it should be the other way round, considering that he is charging for his advice. Anyway, the paid-channel subscribers claim that the furu is doing this after many of his calls failed. Plan B now is to focus energies on netting trusting newbies. When trolled on social media, the finfluencer responded saying that he only shares ‘high-conviction’ calls in the paid channel and a mix of calls (good and batty?) on the free one. At least he is reserving his best effort (even if they aren’t good ideas) for his paying customers. Does that count? We will soon hear from his paying customers.

