MC Insider: The B30 saga, block deal love and what's making PESB bosses nervous



The B30 saga

A few weeks ago, Moneycontrol had reported exclusively on how SEBI is planning to look at mutual fund costs and expenses once again. While mutual fund costs are already quite low - especially after market regulator SEBI’s massive cost-cutting exercise in 2018, it feels there is still room for costs to go down further. While wider mutual fund industry might not agree, many fund houses appear to be unanimous on one of the proposals under review - the commission incentive paid to distributors for getting inflows from smaller towns. These peripheral cities are popularly referred to as Beyond Top 30, or B30 towns. We hear that SEBI’s data mining team - said to now have been ramped up and quite renowned in the MF circles - has gathered intelligence that distributors in small towns churn their clients’ portfolios a lot. It is noteworthy that extra commission for B30 is handed out only for the first year. Hence, distributors see an incentive to churn portfolios after the year is completed. On another note, SEBI is reported to be asking new fund offer (NFO) data from fund houses to find out how much these offers collect, and how much money comes from its existing schemes. Once again, this enquiry is aimed at checking churning in funds as some smart distributors appear to have a found a way out of this. They shift the clients’ money to liquid funds, let it remain there, and then shift them to the NFO. But then they forgot that SEBI is watching.





Block me if you can!





Is the era of block deals in new age companies making a comeback? After a leading Asian investor shed stake in a fintech play in revival mode, market buzz suggests that there is the possibility of another block deal, this time in a consumer facing startup. The new age company got heavily trolled on social media recently for the metrics it used during quarterly results.





Deal in a heartbeat?

Sticking to deal street, we hear a hospital chain located in the heart of India and backed by a global behemoth is in fund raising mode. The deal is likely to be a combination of a primary component for expansion and a secondary sale (by the concerned development arm of the global behemoth). This just adds to the growing list of transactions in the bustling segment.





Consult and conquer

Which market doesn’t love a democratic regulator willing to engage and listen? Ours is no different but we hear that market players are wishing that the regulator wasn’t as accommodative. Apparently, the capital markets watchdog is sending one too many consultation papers back to back, and bond traders are now wishing that it would slow down a bit. After all, there is only so much bandwidth for investors to read, think and suggest recommendations to the regulator. Picture this. In the past two weeks alone, the watchdog has sent across 11 consultation papers. That is almost one paper per day. Five years back, these would have been spread over a year or two. One bond investor said in a tired tone, “I just finished reading one long exhaustive discussion paper yesterday only to find one more today. Now I have one more waiting. Reading takes me away from making money!” Like they say, be careful what you wish for!





From AM to PM

Earlier this month, PM Modi inaugurated the International Energy Week with much fanfare but the organizers restricted entry on day one for the general public and delegates from morning till almost 3:30PM. Those who were informed about the plan to seal entry came early but then were not allowed to leave the hall till the inaugural ceremony was on. The usually pleasant Bengaluru weather too turned unforgiving, with an extremely hot day leaving the people waiting outside parched. “Who said Bangalore has good weather?” “We have all the security clearances, why can’t we go it?” “Why is there no drinking water around?” Well, the mismanagement at the conference did sap energy out of the delegates!





Chiti aayi kya?

“Chiti aayi kya?” This was not someone waiting for the postman, but a senior executive of one PSU talking to a top executive from another sarkari enterprise. The latter has taken over a new position but is yet to officially get an appointment letter. He is reportedly so paranoid that he wouldn’t exchange cards with industry peers or even talk to the media. Delays in selection for key positions by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has become a norm, and even after the selection, the appointment letters are delayed. Given this, there is one unsaid rule, don’t get your name published in media with a new designation. Wait for the eggs to hatch!





Decoding the Budget

The Union Budget is a crucial document and those who can decipher the fine print are often considered the best of the specimen. At a recent conference, top executives of companies were seen asking reporters in a hushed tone to ask their minister about clarifications on issues, after certain announcements by the Finance Minister left them bewildered!



