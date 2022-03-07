MC Insider: The angry founder lawyering up, what GST ‘stands’ for, big changes at a bellwether and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
LOOK WHO IS LAWYERING UP
Like vultures circling around a carcass, we hear that lawyers are snooping down on this angry fintech founder who was ousted from his company for fraud. We hear multiple law firms, including one with international repute, have reached out to him to help him with arbitration in Singapore and to fight tooth and nail to retain his shares. This is in addition to the three law firms already working with him. We have a different question. What makes these lawyers think they have a chance of winning? Hmm.
HIRING TROUBLES AT BIG 4
The war for talent is taking a toll on the Big 4 accounting firms. The quality of talent is so bad that people are scratching their heads. In one case when an interviewer asked what is GST, the candidate, a qualified CA gave meaningless platitudes, including … wait for it … “good and simple tax!” Firms are however scared to reject even terrible candidates because their HR says, "See, this is all you get. There is such a shortage that the next candidate may be even worse, so snap them up." How is this going to end?!
ERASING ALL CONNECTIONS
He built the company from scratch and was the most well-known face in the group until recently. But things changed with allegations of wrongdoings emerging against him and a larger controversy erupting subsequently. He was forced to finally resign. Interesting fact: just a few hours after the resignation and a formal company statement, we noticed that the founder's name and details had been quietly removed from the company website. The man who was everything in the group till a while ago is now not seen anywhere. Out of sight, out of mind?
CHANGE OF GUARD AND HOW!
The street is abuzz with murmurs that with the return of a former senior executive as the chairman of a bellwether, its current MD and CEO who was hired as the chairman might leave soon. Rumour has it that the splitting of the chairman and MD & CEO positions has not gone down well with the executive, who was hired to lead both roles. There is also chatter that the company, too, might look at a 'younger CEO & MD' as its old guard is now back at the helm. Watch this space.
THEY TOLD HIM SO!
This business group is often hailed as a nation builder, putting India's interests first. Which is why its decision to appoint a controversial figure for an asset of national importance was puzzling. The candidate, caught in the geopolitical crossfire, ultimately decided to reject the job offer. Apparently, the decision and its blowback haven't gone down well with some top officials of this group. We heard two members of the board allegedly took the group's head to task a few days ago, on why he decided to go ahead with the candidate despite being warned of the repercussions by both of them. Now the big question is, who next?
A REAL STORY KILLER
This startup has raised a lot of money, spent a lot of money, and is often criticized for its business practices. It seems it wants to do some course correction now. By mending its ways? No. By hiring someone who will help keep things, well, under the radar. It recently hired a professional from another startup. This person has a reputation for being obstructive and condescending, apart from being an unabashed name-dropper. "That is precisely why he/she has been hired. For crisis management and killing stories, which he/she is very good at", an insider said. Well, as if that can stop journalists from rising to a challenge, or a firewall in this case!
WINTER IS COMING
Startups it would seem have to now deal with a double whammy. The global fall in markets and tech stocks had already made investors skeptical, making them question the absurdly high valuations of new-age loss-making companies. Now, we hear, the conflict in Ukraine is making them all the more cautious. While deals closed a couple of months ago are still getting announced, the new ones that came on the table in the last few weeks are seeing pressure. The ones that are caught in the middle are startups aiming for valuations of $500-600 million, which would have seemed like a song last year, but near impossible now. Tech IPOs too, are a washout for now. It remains to be seen if it will be an early winter or if there will be some rebound.
UKRAINE CRISIS AND ATMANIRBHARTA
Vladimir Putin’s Russia and its citizens are facing the heat and how as top MNCs such as Visa, Mastercard and PayPal have suspended operations in the country citing the ongoing Ukraine invasion. “India’s payments have the same problem. All foreign controlled,” was the message on social media from one of the original poster boys of India’s startup boom. When netizens cited RuPay and BHIM UPI, the entrepreneur responded saying, “Most apps are foreign owned.” India is already big on the Atmanirbhar Bharat or “self-reliant India” philosophy but goes without saying that the Ukraine aggression has lessons for all countries when it comes to their dependence on overseas firms.
SHEDDING SOME FLAB AND WELCOMING THE YOUNG
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) may see a reduction in the size of its Politburo and the Central Committee. The party’s Politburo has 17 members while there are 95 members in the Central Committee. It is believed that the decision is being taken to save some cost of running the party that is in power in only one state, Kerala. The buzz is that the decision may be taken at a meeting scheduled this week. The units in states might as well see a decrease in numbers while some young members may replace old faces. The final decision would be taken at the meeting of party Congress to be held in April. The Kerala’s CPI (M), at its four-day conference that ended in Kochi on March 4, has already decided to induct young faces in state secretariat while excluding those who have completed 75 years of age. Only Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 76, has been left out as an exemption.
