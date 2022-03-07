MC Insider: The angry founder lawyering up, what GST ‘stands’ for, big changes at a bellwether and more

SHEDDING SOME FLAB AND WELCOMING THE YOUNG

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) may see a reduction in the size of its Politburo and the Central Committee. The party’s Politburo has 17 members while there are 95 members in the Central Committee. It is believed that the decision is being taken to save some cost of running the party that is in power in only one state, Kerala. The buzz is that the decision may be taken at a meeting scheduled this week. The units in states might as well see a decrease in numbers while some young members may replace old faces. The final decision would be taken at the meeting of party Congress to be held in April. The Kerala’s CPI (M), at its four-day conference that ended in Kochi on March 4, has already decided to induct young faces in state secretariat while excluding those who have completed 75 years of age. Only Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 76, has been left out as an exemption.

