 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

MC Insider: Stock influencers fight, brokerage learns a hard lesson, spotlight on scamsters and more


Rahu-Ketu

A Sebi-registered finfluencer who claims to look at movements of planets, moons and stars to trade in the market rather than technical charts was at the centre of attention this week. Reason: another influential trader criticised his approach, leaving him miffed. The astro trader is now preparing to send a legal notice to the second trader. Meanwhile, the second trader said he is waiting impatiently for the notice so that he can shut the first guy’s shop in court. Well … we suggest you get the popcorn and watch events unfold as we will keep you updated.


Balancing act


Last year when the market was volatile, a brokerage house was being proven wrong every time it set a new lower target for Nifty. Whenever it downgraded the target, the market started moving higher. So much so that some apparently started waiting for the broker to publish reports—calling it and leading indicator—to take bullish reversal trades. Now, singed a few times, the lead research analyst of the broker has learnt his lesson, it seems. Now he is “more balanced” in his target setting for Nifty, he said.


City of Sly


Unabashed, the IPO grey market is in the spotlight throughout the year. It has spread its wings across the country, with some cities taking a large pie of the trading volumes. We hear that operators of one such city are not too respected in the market. IPOs of companies based out of this city see sky high GMPs (grey market premium) when they are announced, only to fall flat by the listing date. "The operators pump prices, which take a sharp turn at the last moment." Any guesses?