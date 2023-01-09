MC Insider: Stock influencers fight, brokerage learns a hard lesson, spotlight on scamsters and more

Hope for a broken swayamwar?

If you have followed the saga of the stake sale of one public sector bank, you would agree teenage romances see better success rates. But things may be finally looking up for this lender. After being jilted multiple times, there seems to be some interest from suitors if the government has to be believed. We hear a couple of private equity funds are re looking at the lender after having been pursued by the government last year.

But bankers aren’t holding their breath on this one. “It is a Swayamwar we have seen before. This time the bank is dressed up better, but there is no conviction in the path to valuation gains here,” he says. Despite a raft of legal and regulatory special allowances for this stake sale, there isn’t much enthusiasm yet. Let’s hope the bride isn’t jilted at the altar this time.

