Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

MC Insider: Stock guru’s threat, block deal buzz, much-hated VC, will the real Kanishka stand up and more


Dangerous games

Over the last month or more, there has been much activity in the trading community with people asking self-styled, stock-market gurus (also called furus for fake gurus) to prove their claims of trading successes. One challenge resulted in a dangerous backlash though. This happened when one person asked a ‘guru’ to have a live trading competition of sorts. There was a bit of back-and-forth until the ‘guru’ is said to have issued a threat, by reminding the other that he has a family and that he has to be careful. It just goes to show how much money is there in running their ‘training programmes’.


Fickle Minded VC


A prominent seed-stage venture capital firm based out of Mumbai is facing a lot of backlash from the startup and VC community, lately. The grapevine inside the startup ecosystem is that the investor conducts pitch meetings, talks about deals, and promises everything but is not ready to sign a deal, and adding to the woe, the investor does not deny an offer either. This VC has more than 80-90 companies in its portfolio presently and is also allegedly not giving consent to founders to exit or acquire, leaving many in loss and frustration. "Beware" is what many founders are saying about this VC among their community!


Block deals again


Talking about VCs, how about some more block deal buzz as the year comes to a close? So we hear this top VC fund which shares it's name with a prominent member of the Californian wild is mulling the sale of a chunky stake in one of its portfolio companies via the block deal route. What a hit the route has been with market participants in the past few months , right ?