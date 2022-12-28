MC Insider: Stock guru’s threat, block deal buzz, much-hated VC, will the real Kanishka stand up and more



Dangerous games

Over the last month or more, there has been much activity in the trading community with people asking self-styled, stock-market gurus (also called furus for fake gurus) to prove their claims of trading successes. One challenge resulted in a dangerous backlash though. This happened when one person asked a ‘guru’ to have a live trading competition of sorts. There was a bit of back-and-forth until the ‘guru’ is said to have issued a threat, by reminding the other that he has a family and that he has to be careful. It just goes to show how much money is there in running their ‘training programmes’.





Fickle Minded VC

A prominent seed-stage venture capital firm based out of Mumbai is facing a lot of backlash from the startup and VC community, lately. The grapevine inside the startup ecosystem is that the investor conducts pitch meetings, talks about deals, and promises everything but is not ready to sign a deal, and adding to the woe, the investor does not deny an offer either. This VC has more than 80-90 companies in its portfolio presently and is also allegedly not giving consent to founders to exit or acquire, leaving many in loss and frustration. "Beware" is what many founders are saying about this VC among their community!





Block deals again

Talking about VCs, how about some more block deal buzz as the year comes to a close? So we hear this top VC fund which shares it's name with a prominent member of the Californian wild is mulling the sale of a chunky stake in one of its portfolio companies via the block deal route. What a hit the route has been with market participants in the past few months , right ?





Knocking on the doors of Dalal Street





Sticking to deal street, a rather interesting firm which belongs to a group with its feet firmly entrenched in tinsel town is keen on making a debut next year on the domestic bourses. We pick up that this company which is a prominent player in the manufacture of cryogenic equipment and also has green energy ambitions had IPO pitches recently and may have finalised its list of advisors.





Undercutting peers and how!





Quite a few management consulting firms submitted bids for this government project. But the winner made an offer that could not be refused: it will do the job for free. Those in the know say that the firm that won the mandate is looking to utilise the learnings and data gleaned from the project to advise private clients. "The plan is to price the services for private players very high as this is an emerging tech space and the government is very committed to see it succeed", says a birdie.





Who said he need no education?





2022 was not an easy year to be a founder. More so, when you are a chief of an edtech startup that has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. Case in point, this recent incident where an edtech founder lost his cool on an ex-employee. The employee reached out to his ex-boss through LinkedIn asking for repayment of his dues after being let go abruptly. The furious founder lashed out at the employee blaming him for the company losing out on a “14 crore deal” after a prospective client was scared away seeing public posts by laid-off staff complaining about unsettled dues. To top it, instead of reassuring the distressed employee, the founder rather went on to ask, “Who is going to compensate us for this loss?” Talk about bad decisions.





Will the real Kanishka stand up?





Karnataka is going to polls in the next 3-4 months. One of the most important States in India is likely to witness a fierce fight between ruling BJP, main opposition Congress and a distant third JDS of the Gowda clan. Many in the State Congress are hoping that there will be a repeat of Himachal Pradesh in Karnataka. There is a huge fight for Assembly tickets and many tricksters are already trying to fool gullible ticket seekers. At least a dozen ticket aspirants have so far received calls from someone claiming that he is Rahul Gandhi’s advisor Kanishka Singh , demanding big money for the tickets.

Some have already fallen into the trap and some intelligent ones have refused to entertain him. They want to inform the real Kanishka Singh about this fraud. But, reclusive Kanishka Singh is invisible and no one has access to him. Until the real Kanishka Singh does not come out, guess the fake Kanishka Singh can continue to fool the Congress ticket aspirants!





What’s in a name? A lot





Telangana CM KCR has gone national and changed the party name from TRS to BRS. Many in his own TRS are not happy with this and questioning the rationale behind the move. They argue that TRS identity is Telangana and dropping Telangana to embrace Bharat has dented the image and identity of the party. But, no one is courageous enough to speak out about the decision. In private conversations, they predict that it will go against them in the coming Assembly elections. But, KCR is unfazed and has opened an office in New Delhi. His BRS venture has created a few dozen jobs for political fixers and entrepreneurs. Someone who was earlier with Khamma caste leaders of Andhra Pradesh and Sheila Dixit of Congress has joined KCR promising to build BRS in New Delhi. Those who know him well say whether he will be able to build the party in Delhi or not, he is sure to build a few more houses for himself!



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.