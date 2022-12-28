MC Insider: Stock guru’s threat, block deal buzz, much-hated VC, will the real Kanishka stand up and more

What’s in a name? A lot

Telangana CM KCR has gone national and changed the party name from TRS to BRS. Many in his own TRS are not happy with this and questioning the rationale behind the move. They argue that TRS identity is Telangana and dropping Telangana to embrace Bharat has dented the image and identity of the party. But, no one is courageous enough to speak out about the decision. In private conversations, they predict that it will go against them in the coming Assembly elections. But, KCR is unfazed and has opened an office in New Delhi. His BRS venture has created a few dozen jobs for political fixers and entrepreneurs. Someone who was earlier with Khamma caste leaders of Andhra Pradesh and Sheila Dixit of Congress has joined KCR promising to build BRS in New Delhi. Those who know him well say whether he will be able to build the party in Delhi or not, he is sure to build a few more houses for himself!

