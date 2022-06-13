MC Insider: Stock game gone wrong, Chennai petro king, more scrutiny on fund house, analyst dilemma, and more



END GAME SOON

Bulls in Delta Corp are in disarray after the Titan of Dalal Street trimmed his stake in the stock. But the downtrend began long before chatter about higher GST rates for casinos and online betting started doing the rounds last month. Slowly but steadily, the stock has slid 43 percent from the beginning of April, baffling technical analysts and value investors alike. Interestingly, this is a stock which the Titan and his associates had bought in truckloads back in 2010. For some reason, the stock never delivered the kind of returns these savvy investors are accustomed to. Over time, the associates left the table, but the Titan stayed on. His decision to cash in on a part of his chips could indicate that he too may be losing patience.





CHENNAI PETRO KING





This HNI from Chennai — popularly known in market circles as the alter ego of his better half — is said to be adding to his positions in refinery stocks, one of them in his home base, and the other from the neighbouring state. These may not be the best of market conditions to double down on your winners, but this Chennai Petro King is among the handful of HNIs who can boast of profitable positions in recent bets. The challenge for the King will be to exit these positions with profits intact given how volatile the market has been.





WON’T TAKE NO FOR A QUESTION





SEBI’s recent settlement order with Stallion Asset’s Amit Jeswani has reignited the debate on whether or not registered research analysts (RAs) can recommend model stock portfolios to clients. SEBI’s order mentions that recommending a basket of stocks is the activity of a portfolio manager (registered investment advisor). While SEBI has not said in it as many words, some are interpreting this as a guideline that RAs should stick to giving recommendation on a specific stock and not a basket of stocks. Market observers find that a bit strange because many RAs had clearly stated in their application to SEBI that they would be offering model portfolio services. Nearly a month after the order, many RAs are still offering model portfolio recommendations to clients. As a workaround, some of them are no longer suggesting weightages for the stocks in the model portfolios, and have left it to the discretion of their clients. The simplest thing for RAs would be to write to SEBI seeking clarification on whether RAs can offer model portfolio services. But RAs are worried that the answer will be a ‘no’, and so are not asking. And if the rules are not spelt out clearly, nobody can be accused of breaking them, no?





IN THE LONG RUN…





A popular market saying is that stocks always go up in the long term, but equally popular is economist John Keynes’s famous quip that in the long run, we are all dead. An HNI seemed to combine these two sayings in a statistic-philosophy cocktail while consoling a friend who lost a packet in the recent sell-off: “Long term mein stocks upar jayenge … aur hum sab bhi,” he told the friend. ("In the long term, stocks will go up, and so will we all").





RISE OF THE BANKER SCION





Banking, unlike other industries, isn't known as a family business. There aren't many instances when the children take the corner seat vacated by the father whereas this is very common in the corporate world. But this story may be about to change if one goes by the strong buzz in the banking industry about a large private bank where the change of guard is due soon. Speculation intensified after the CEO introduced the son in a recent analyst meet where the scion made a presentation on the bank's journey and vision. Some believe this marks the formal entry of the young banker into the big league. Read this with his sudden increase in social media presence, and there appears to be a method in the madness.





MORE SKELETONS





Greed! a very dangerous word, and greed for money makes people resort to unscrupulous ways to amass wealth. This is what apparently came to the fore some time ago at one of the largest fund houses in the country. The wrongdoings came out in public when one of the fund managers allegedly had a fallout with an Ahmedabad-based broker with whom he used to do a lot of business. Since then, the word is that the regulator has been investigating as many as 40-50 such brokers who had dealings with the fund house. Word on the street is that some of these brokers have suggested that the profits from the dealings were allegedly divided between the fund managers and themselves in the ratio of 70:30, a fat amount going by the assets under management (AUM) the fund has. To add to it all, now the buzz is that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has also been roped in to investigate the angle of money-laundering and that the regulator is investigating, among other things, how these dealings were recorded/not recorded in the books of the fund house and the brokers.





BACK TO DRAWING BOARD





A multi-billion dollar fintech company is looking to expand its customer base by venturing into something its founder and CEO was initially against. The founder, who also happens to be a serial entrepreneur, was of the opinion that it won't add much value to its core business. While the company's core business model itself is yet to be understood by many, insiders say that its customer growth has now stagnated and for the company to onboard new customers, it will have to take the step. Interestingly, the murmurs come at a time when the company is looking to raise a large funding round at nearly double its existing valuation, but has not been able to do it amid choppy market conditions.





NEW COVID VACCINE





One of India's leading vaccine manufacturers is awaiting the final emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine which is round the corner, we hear. According to a company insider, the decks have been cleared for getting the long pending approval from the drug regulator. “Hope to see the EUA soon,” were an official’s words when asked on the correspondence with regulators. There has been regular tête-à-tête between the ministry and the company on this aspect and one of its officials noted that with infection numbers rising, calling COVID-19 an endemic may not be the right thing now.



