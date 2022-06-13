MC Insider: Stock game gone wrong, Chennai petro king, more scrutiny on fund house, analyst dilemma, and more

MORE SKELETONS

Greed! a very dangerous word, and greed for money makes people resort to unscrupulous ways to amass wealth. This is what apparently came to the fore some time ago at one of the largest fund houses in the country. The wrongdoings came out in public when one of the fund managers allegedly had a fallout with an Ahmedabad-based broker with whom he used to do a lot of business. Since then, the word is that the regulator has been investigating as many as 40-50 such brokers who had dealings with the fund house. Word on the street is that some of these brokers have suggested that the profits from the dealings were allegedly divided between the fund managers and themselves in the ratio of 70:30, a fat amount going by the assets under management (AUM) the fund has. To add to it all, now the buzz is that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has also been roped in to investigate the angle of money-laundering and that the regulator is investigating, among other things, how these dealings were recorded/not recorded in the books of the fund house and the brokers.

