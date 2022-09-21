MC Insider: Stake sale for philanthropy, block deal buzz, more cement M&As, accounting illusions, and more

They Feel The need, The Need For Speed!

Grocery delivery in 10 minutes is passé. This quick commerce company wants to deliver anything and everything at lightening pace. Days after the latest version of the most-hyped gadget in the world was unveiled, the online grocer said it would deliver it in minutes. The reception was in three phases. Unadulterated excitement at first. Then came the realisation that the promise of delivery in minutes really meant delivery before an hour had passed. The third phase was more grounded: how often would you need to get a gadget worth around Rs 1 lakh delivered pronto? That's not all. When the phones rang at a helpline number of the gadget's seller on the grocery app, the customer service representatives took pains to explain to prospective buyers that there was no way their fare was being sold on this app. Was it just a weakly co-ordinated launch to grab the eyeballs on social media? "It's more like a dipstick to see whether people want gadgets to be delivered so quickly," remarked a little bird.

