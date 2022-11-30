 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

MC Insider: Skipping call option, patience wearing thin, super difficult super app, eyeing early stage bucks, and more


'CALL' ME, MAYBE!

Breaking promises is the easiest way to lose trust. But in the bond market, breaking unspoken rules will also lead to the same outcome. Banks here know this, but some cannot help themselves. Market chatter suggests that one bank may avoid exercising the call option in its bonds, a practice taken for granted by investors ever since the option was allowed. Calling back bonds that have a tenure of 10-15 years well before maturity is considered sound practice and this helped banks get big money for their papers. Surplus liquidity glossed over the ugly episode three years ago that led to some banks skipping the call option on perpetual bonds. Now a nasty reminder awaits investors. But as a trader pointed out, there is no greater risk than missing out on a bargain. “Everything gets burnt in a forest fire. But you don’t miss the spring in fear of this.” Hopefully, the troubled lender would rethink its strategy and keep the grass greener for its peers. After all, this is the best of times for getting capital from debt to fund the tide of credit demand that awaits lenders.


BUYBACK SNUB


Shareholders are always a patient lot as long as they believe that the management keeps their interest and the company’s best interest in mind. For shareholders of a lubricant company, however, the patience may be wearing thin. Word on the street is that a clutch of influential shareholders of the company recently wrote to the board to consider distributing a part of its bulging cash chest with them through a share buyback -- a useful means to reward shareholders while improving the stock's performance. Instead the company chose to go ahead with its plan to invest in the front-end of its business by spending a chunk of its cash on a digital platform, believing it to be a better way to spend its capital than a buyback. No pressure!


SUPER-STRESSED BY SUPER APP


Super apps are super difficult to establish in the market. But, once they are established -- by attracting enough users and earning their loyalty -- their customers keep generating revenue with little by way of added cost. They promise the mythical El Dorado. Exciting prospect, and senior execs gladly joined the effort at an established and well-respected conglomerate. However, it has been taxing, to say the least. The app has had multiple tech glitches and the business house is pushing for quicker results, which has meant punishing work hours and the constant threat of dismissal hanging over senior execs’ head. And, this is at a business house that is otherwise considered employee friendly.