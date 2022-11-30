MC Insider: Skipping call option, patience wearing thin, super difficult super app, eyeing early stage bucks, and more

'CALL' ME, MAYBE!

Breaking promises is the easiest way to lose trust. But in the bond market, breaking unspoken rules will also lead to the same outcome. Banks here know this, but some cannot help themselves. Market chatter suggests that one bank may avoid exercising the call option in its bonds, a practice taken for granted by investors ever since the option was allowed. Calling back bonds that have a tenure of 10-15 years well before maturity is considered sound practice and this helped banks get big money for their papers. Surplus liquidity glossed over the ugly episode three years ago that led to some banks skipping the call option on perpetual bonds. Now a nasty reminder awaits investors. But as a trader pointed out, there is no greater risk than missing out on a bargain. “Everything gets burnt in a forest fire. But you don’t miss the spring in fear of this.” Hopefully, the troubled lender would rethink its strategy and keep the grass greener for its peers. After all, this is the best of times for getting capital from debt to fund the tide of credit demand that awaits lenders.

